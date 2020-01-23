Olivia Culpo has taken a swipe at Jesse Metcalfe following his split from her friend Cara Santana.

It was revealed on Wednesday (22.01.20) that the couple have gone their separate ways after over a decade together and after the former 'Desperate Housewives' star was seen publicly getting close to two different women, the blogger's model pal seems to have suggested he was unfaithful.

Olivia shared a photo of Rachel McAdams as Regina George in 'Mean Girls' in an Instagram Story post which read: ''Don't cheat... Nobody likes a cheater.''

It was then followed by a still of Macaulay Culkin holding a BB gun as 'Home Alone's Kevin McCallister and, tagging Cara in the post, Olivia wrote: ''When somebody upsets my best friend.''

It was previously claimed the Cara was ''heartbroken'' by the split and had been ''completely blindsided'' by the photos of Jesse, even though things had been ''rocky'' between them for some time.

A source said: ''Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people. Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women.

''Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade, and have had their fair share of ups and downs. They truly have been on and off several times throughout the duration of their relationship.

''Recently, they hit a breaking point and have been having issues. It has been very rocky starting the end of last year and especially the last couple of weeks.

''They haven't been very vocal or open about what they are going through as they are trying to work it out, but they are just not getting along.

''Cara really wants a wedding and she feels Jesse is still not ready to commit or agree on when they are going to finally tie the knot.''