Olivia Culpo's parents never wanted her to compete in a beauty pageant.

The 24-year-old model and actress - who was crowned Miss USA when she represented hr home town Rhode Island in a contest in 2012 - has revealed she was desperate to make it in the fashion industry she had to steal a cheque from her parents to pay her agent in a bid to help her on her way to becoming a fashion icon, although her representative thought it was ''tacky'' and her family considered it ''vain''.

Speaking openly to Ocean Drive magazine about her first beauty pageant and the struggles she faced, the brunette beauty said: ''My first pageant was when I got to college. I was 18 years old and that's when I began modelling. I had to go to the agency and basically beg them to take me. They told me I needed to give them a cheque for $30, and I had no money, so I had to steal a check from my parents. My agency told me not to do the pageant; they thought it was tacky. My parents felt the same way. They thought it was vain.''

And 'The Other Woman' star has revealed her mother, Susan Carran, ''never'' promoted experimenting with cosmetic products and it wasn't until she moved out to live on her own when she was inspired to embark on a modelling career.

She explained: ''My parents were never about make-up or hair. My mom to this day still wears absolutely no make-up; she doesn't even have face cream! So growing up in that environment didn't exactly promote any sort of putting on makeup or wearing revealing clothes, showing off your features and your beauty. It wasn't until I branched out of my home life that I realized I could model for a living. When I got to college, friends would tell me I should model.''