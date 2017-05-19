Olivia Culpo's ''new thing'' is applying her make-up herself.

The 25-year-old model and actress has revealed she has changed her beauty routine, and from now on she will experiment with cosmetic products herself instead of relying on someone else to cover her face in products.

However, the 'The Other Woman' actress has revealed she will still rely on a stylist to help her perfect her hair style.

The brunette beauty - who was crowned Miss USA in a beauty pageant in 2012 when she represented Rhode Island - shared a picture of her getting a make-over on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

Across the photograph she had the following caption emblazoned across it, which read: ''My new thing is doing my own makeup and just having someone help with my hair ... let's see how it goes! I loooooooove love love makeup so much omg (sic).''

This news comes shortly after Olivia - who is currently dating Danny Amendole - publicly announcedshe was setting herself five life goals for her ''quarter-century year of life'', and she hopes in the next 12 months she becomes a ''better friend'', to live ''more in the moment'', be more decisive and is a ''better listener''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Thank you all for the birfday wishes yesterday. I love you all so much!!! Some of my goals for my quarter- century year of life is to be a better friend, live more in the moment, stop asking for so many opinions and make more decisions for myself, give more gifts, and be a better listener. I'll let you know how it goes!!! 364 more days to go! Love you all (sic).''