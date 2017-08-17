Olivia Culpo is ''so excited'' to have collaborated with Pretty Little Thing on her own clothing capsule, which she has put her ''heart and soul'' into.
Olivia Culpo is ''so excited'' to have collaborated with Pretty Little Thing.
The 25-year-old model has taken to social media to announce she has joined forces with the fashion house to create her own capsule collection for the label.
Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty wearing a black PVC body con dress for a campaign for the brand, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''I am SO excited to finally announce my capsule collection with @prettylittlething. What an incredible journey. I am so thrilled I got to collab with such a fun brand. (sic).''
And the 'The Other Woman' star has revealed she has put her ''heart and soul'' into her PLT x Olivia Culpo line.
She added: ''I really put my heart and soul into it and I hope you guys love it!!! Get ready for some #PLTxOliviaCulpo (sic).''
But this is not the first time Olivia has partnered with a clothing brand to launch a collection, as she recently joined forces with Le Tote.
And the star has admitted she has always dreamed of designing clothes ever since she was a child as she used to sketch fashion ideas ''for hours'' when she was younger.
Speaking previously, she said: ''Ever since I was a little girl it's been a dream to design clothes. I remember sketching different ideas for hours and imagining them in real life.
''Today I'm so excited to announce the launch of my very first capsule collection I designed in partnership with @letote. (sic).''
And the style icon - who is currently dating New England Patriots American football player Danny Amendola -has revealed she has to ''pinch'' herself when she realises she is ''part of the fashion world'' she has always dreamed of being a part of.
She added: ''I still have to pinch myself sometimes when I get to wear things and be a part of a fashion world that I only dreamed about while growing up.''