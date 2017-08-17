Olivia Culpo is ''so excited'' to have collaborated with Pretty Little Thing.

The 25-year-old model has taken to social media to announce she has joined forces with the fashion house to create her own capsule collection for the label.

Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty wearing a black PVC body con dress for a campaign for the brand, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''I am SO excited to finally announce my capsule collection with @prettylittlething. What an incredible journey. I am so thrilled I got to collab with such a fun brand. (sic).''

And the 'The Other Woman' star has revealed she has put her ''heart and soul'' into her PLT x Olivia Culpo line.

She added: ''I really put my heart and soul into it and I hope you guys love it!!! Get ready for some #PLTxOliviaCulpo (sic).''

But this is not the first time Olivia has partnered with a clothing brand to launch a collection, as she recently joined forces with Le Tote.

And the star has admitted she has always dreamed of designing clothes ever since she was a child as she used to sketch fashion ideas ''for hours'' when she was younger.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Ever since I was a little girl it's been a dream to design clothes. I remember sketching different ideas for hours and imagining them in real life.

''Today I'm so excited to announce the launch of my very first capsule collection I designed in partnership with @letote. (sic).''

And the style icon - who is currently dating New England Patriots American football player Danny Amendola -has revealed she has to ''pinch'' herself when she realises she is ''part of the fashion world'' she has always dreamed of being a part of.

She added: ''I still have to pinch myself sometimes when I get to wear things and be a part of a fashion world that I only dreamed about while growing up.''