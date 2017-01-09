Olivia Culpo nearly fell over her dress at the 2017 Golden Globes.

The 24-year-old model has revealed she was close to taking a tumble in her embellished Zuhair Murad dress at prestigious ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (08.01.17) because the garment was ''so big''.

The brunette beauty shared the news about the calamities her clothing cause on her Instagram Story, she captioned a short clip of her: ''I was about to fall during that whole carpet lol. (sic).''

In the footage she explained: ''You guys I have my phone back, I took it from Nicky, I'm walking into the Golden Globes. I was about to fall, I hope she got that.''

However, 'The Other Woman' actress was not the only one worried about her hazardous frock, as in a clip of Olivia posing for photos on the red carpet alongside Emily Ratajkowski, a voice can be heard saying: ''This guy is worried about stepping on the dress.''

And the short footage was captioned: ''My dress is so big OMG (sic).''

And this wasn't the only issue of the evening as Olivia hinted in a video of her stuck in traffic whilst en route to the red carpet.

Although Olivia was close to going head first with an embarrassing stumble, she has admitted she ''loved'' the gown she adorned.

Alongside a motion video of her swirling the gown, she wrote: ''Love this dress @zuhairmuradofficial @anitapatrickson @lorraineschwartz @gracewrightsell (sic).''

Prior to the star studded bash Olivia revealed she had left her dress fitting until the ''last minute''.

She wrote: ''Fitting for the #GoldenGlobes today... a little last minute but better late than never @anitapatrickson @gracewrightsell (sic).''

And the American star has revealed all hands were on deck as she was getting ready to attend the ceremony.

She said: ''Today is insanity you guys!!!! I really can't wait to show you my dress (sic).

''We are doing touch ups. We are getting ready for the Globes. We've so many people in the room, it's crazy. I can't wait to show you my dress.''

However, Olivia was unable to stay for the full event due to her appearance on 'Today' on Monday (09.01.17), and shared a video of her wriggling into a pair of denim jeans whilst in the back of a vehicle.

In the clip Olivia teased it was a relief to be out of the figure hugging garment and into more comfortable attire.

She said: ''It feels so good I can breathe.''

And she captioned a photograph of her in an all-black ensemble relaxing on a plane: ''You guys!!!! I had to leave the #goldenglobes early to take the redeye to NYC. I'll be on the @todayshow tomorrow morning at 8:20 talking all things FASHION at the golden globes. Tune in..... no sleep for me:) let's see how this goes... (sic).''