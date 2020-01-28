Olivia Culpo's hair icon is Kim Kardashian West.

The 27-year-old television personality has teamed up with Schwarzkopf to be named the brand's ambassador for their Colour ULTÎME range, and has said she takes hair inspiration from the likes of Kim, Robin Wright, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Victoria Beckham.

Speaking about her style icons, she said: ''She has had some epic, iconic hairstyles. It's exactly this playful, trend-setting attitude that led her to her partnership with the brand that provides all kinds of different hair colours to play around with.''

And Olivia loves to play around with her own look, especially when she can ''easily'' switch up her hair colour.

She added: ''I love having easy access to change a look, whether it's fashion, hair or makeup. And that's exactly what Colour Ultîme is about, making it easy and accessible at home. So it's a perfect fit for people who are like me and like the idea of being able to change things easily whenever they're inspired to do so.''

Olivia always makes sure to keep her hair healthy, and says she uses a ''coconut oil mask'' when dying her locks leaves them dry.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I just sleek with a coconut oil masks and the results are really great. It makes the hair so soft.''

Meanwhile, the 'I Feel Pretty' actress previously said she uses fashion convey her emotions.

She said: ''I've always thought of fashion as an expression of self. Ever since I was little I used my clothing as a way to show how I was feeling inside without necessarily saying anything. Telling a story, my story. Fashion, like any art, gives our emotions and inner mood a voice, a language and a form so that it can be understood and shared.''