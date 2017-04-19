Olivia Culpo has confirmed she will be the ''first ever'' Style Ambassador for Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW).

The 24-year-old actress and model was ''so excited'' to announce the news of her latest partnership with the American footwear retailer, who are based in Columbus, Ohio, and as part of her latest venture the brunette beauty will share five of her favourite trends from the fashion houses collection ''every month''.

The catwalk icon made the announcement on her social media account on Wednesday (19.04.17), which saw her upload a picture of her sporting denim jeans, a black off the shoulder top, a black hat that co-ordinated with her black heeled boots.

Olivia captioned the Instagram post: ''So excited to announce that I'll be partnering with @dswshoelovers as their first ever Style Ambassador! Every month I'll be sharing my five favorite styles and trends from their collection. You guys can follow along and shop the styles on DSW.com and in-stores #MyDSW (sic).''

The 'The Other Woman' star has remained tight lipped about her project and had only teased she was working on ''something exciting'' earlier today.

Olivia - who is currently dating the New England Patriots American footballer Daniel Amendola - previously hinted a fashion collaboration was in the works on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

The temporary post read: ''Working on something exciting today. I'll be announcing it tomorrow (sic)'' alongside a string of trainer emojis.

The style muse also shared a picture of her wearing a white bardot top, with black high-waisted leather trousers and trainers, whilst her hair was pinned up in a loose and messy bun to further tease the news.

She captioned the upload: ''Back in LA today shooting something exciting today that I'll be announcing tomorrow!! (sic).''