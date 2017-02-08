Olivia Culpo is ''so happy'' to have partnered with Cartier.

The 24-year-old model - who was crowned Miss USA when she represented Rhode Island in the 2012 beauty pageant - has joined forces with the luxury accessories company and she feels privileged to work with a brand she has ''always'' been a fan of.

Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty wearing one of the designer brand's stackable bracelets from their new collection, as she leans over a balcony, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''So happy to be working w @cartier. I've always been such a fan of this iconic brand and I'm in love with these new stackable bracelets!!!! #daretodeclare #LOVEbracelet (sic).''

And the 'The Other Woman' actress has come a long way since her childhood days when she felt like ''the biggest loser on the planet'' and was mocked for playing the cello to now working with prestigious fashion houses and beauty labels.

Speaking previously she said: ''As a little girl, I was really chubby. I don't think kids know anything about diet, so I'm sure I was eating whatever I wanted to. And on top of that I was not athletic. I was definitely more into the arts. All of a sudden, I got really tall and lean. After my crazy growth spurt, I looked like a completely different person.

''In high school, the cool girls didn't understand why I would always play my cello because they thought it was dorky.

''As I grew older, I began to love that because it is such a unique talent to have, and I do respect my parents for pushing it on me. [But] at the time, I thought it made me the biggest loser on the planet.''

And despite her enviable body, Olivia insists she isn't ''super strict'' with herself when it comes to dieting, healthy eating and exercising.

She explained: ''I am not super strict, but if I have something coming up and I know I need to be in bikini shape, then I will amp up the diet and the exercise. Naturally, I prefer to eat pretty healthy, but I am not the type of person who will count calories.''