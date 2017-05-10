Olivia Culpo has set herself five life goals for her ''quarter-century year of life''.

The 25-year-old model and actress celebrated her birthday on Monday (08.05.17), which saw her spend this week with her close family and friends in Austin, Texas, and the star has decided to make a few rules that she is determined to stick to over the next 12 months including being a ''better friend'', to live ''more in the moment'', be more decisive, be a ''better listener'' and to give ''more gifts''.

The brunette beauty shared her year plan to her followers on social media with a picture of her sporting a blue v-plunge floral dress whilst standing next to a decadent chocolate birthday cake.

The post, which was uploaded to her Instagram account, read: ''Thank you all for the birfday wishes yesterday. I love you all so much!!! Some of my goals for my quarter- century year of life is to be a better friend, live more in the moment, stop asking for so many opinions and make more decisions for myself, give more gifts, and be a better listener. I'll let you know how it goes!!! 364 more days to go! Love you all (sic).''

The 'The Other Woman' actress has shared a string of images from her special day on the photo-sharing site, and has revealed she enjoyed spending her birthday at her ''favourite hotel'', sitting on her favourite tree'' drinking her most preferred beverage.

Alongside a picture of Olivia clasping on a champagne flute whilst perched in a tree, she wrote: ''At my favorite hotel in my favorite tree with my favorite drink on my (almost) birfday (sic).''

However, the style icon - who is currently dating Danny Amendole - has hinted she indulged in too much alcohol during her party, and relied on ''double fisting green juice'' to help cleanse her body.

She wrote: ''If I double fist green juice then it pretty much cancels out the bottle of champagne I drank last night, right?!?!? Gooodddd morning from #Austin (Sic).''