Olivia Culpo has fulfilled a long-held ambition of posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

The 25-year-old beauty has taken to her Instagram account to reveal her pride at posing as one of the iconic magazine's rookie models, and to post an image from the photoshoot.

Alongside the flattering picture of her in a black bathing costume, Olivia wrote: ''Today has been an absolute dream come true!!! I can't believe I am a 2018 sports illustrated rookie! This has been a goal of mine for my entire career and it is something that I have worked towards for years. I can't wait for you all to see the final product from this shoot - It is unlike any other project. Today truly reminded me that hard work and perseverance can pay off in such a huge way. (sic)''

Olivia's Instagram post comes shortly she revealed she considers herself to be an ''overdresser''.

The brunette beauty admitted she much prefers to go over the top with her outfits than to be ''underdressed'', because she ''feels strange'' if she is at a bash and looks ''too casual''.

Olivia - who previously dated singer Nick Jonas for two years - said: ''I personally tend to be an overdresser rather than an underdresser in general. But that's mainly because I love clothes and I love putting together an interesting look.

''At a party, it can also feel strange when you're too casual. If you're really stuck, ask the host what they're wearing and follow that lead.''