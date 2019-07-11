Olivia Culpo was ''mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt'' last year but kept up appearances on social media.

The 27-year-old star has opened up about her battle with depression but confessed she still pretended like all was ok when she posted online.

She said: ''I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great. I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically.

''The feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it's ok to not be ok ... I have my appetite back and am treating my body correctly. We're all too familiar with the 'highlight REEL' of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it's not always as amazing as it seems.''

And Olivia has opened up about her feelings to help others who might be feeling the same way.

She continued in the lengthy post: ''I'm sharing this because 1. I want to emphasise what we already know: Instagram is everyone's best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other's worlds. Which is NOT true. We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs; good times and bad. We never really know what someone is going through, so it's unfair to judge/compare. 2. I hope this helps others who might be going through a hard time and feeling like they need to 'have it all together'. Social media can create a crazy amount of pressure to live up to an idealistic standard of ''perfection'' (which obviously doesn't exist!). Hard times happen and the most important part is putting one foot in front of the other, knowing the moment will pass, and being patient with yourself. (sic)''