Olivia Culpo feels ''happier'' when she is wearing a pair of high heel shoes.

The 24-year-old model has admitted she feels most ''comfortable'' and at her best when she slips into a pair of stiletto shoes, and she believes her ability to adorn the heeled footwear pain-free is because she has high arches.

Speaking to US Weekly about her favourite wardrobe item to US Weekly, the brunette beauty said: ''I'm happier in heels, which is so weird! My grandmother is 84 and she still teaches ballet, so I think that I may have really high arches naturally or something. I'm comfortable in heels. I feel confident and I love the way they can elevate an entire outfit.''

Although the 'The Other Woman' actress prefers a taller platform on her shoes, she cannot wait to wear a pair of sliders in the summer time because she claims they are the most comfortable item to travel in.

She explained: ''I'm most excited to wear slides. I like a minimalist black sandal or Adidas slides. For travelling, you can't find anything more comfortable than a sweatsuit with slides.''

However, the American star believes a classic pair of trainers is the ideal product to wear around the city.

She explained: ''The sneaker is the perfect city, cool girl look. You could still look extremely put together, like you're not trying too hard, but you still look amazing. My ideal outfit with sneakers would be leather cigarette pants with a tucked in vintage white T-shirt, hoop earrings, a leather jacket and maybe a choker. You look like a million bucks and you look like you didn't try too hard.''

And the style icon believes her style is ''definitely classic'', but is also infused with ''elements of current trends'', which makes her ensembles more timeless.

She said: ''My style is definitely classic with elements of current trends. I like to think that what I'm wearing now, somebody could also wear in 20 years.''