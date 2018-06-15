Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are ''working on their relationship.''

The former Miss Universe sparked rumours that she'd rekindled her romance with the NFL player back earlier this month when he invited her to a wedding in Houston as his date, but friends have claimed they're not officially an item and are still trying to work through the issues that caused them to go their separate ways back in March.

A source told E! News: ''Olivia and Danny are not exclusively dating, but are working on their relationship.

''Danny reached out to Olivia and wanted to clear the air between them. She had previously told him she would be his date to a wedding, and decided to go with him last weekend.

''They are working on things and are definitely talking and seeing each other often. Olivia has minor commitment issues and is very independent, making it hard for her to be in a relationship.

''She also travels often and is very busy with work, which is hard.''

However, the 26-year-old beauty still ''really cares about Danny'' and is hoping that they can give their relationship another go once they've spoken about their split.

Olivia was clearly cut up about their split when they decided to go their separate ways a few months back as she admitted at the time that she couldn't talk about it.

She said: ''It's just so fresh for me, I don't feel comfortable talking about it. Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it.''

But Olivia is no stranger to dealing with break ups in the public eye as her former flame Nick Jonas was pretty hurt when they ended their relationship three years ago.

He said at the time: ''I haven't heard from her in a year.

''I don't know if I'll hear from her again. I'm not sure.''

However, Olivia inspired a number of tracks on his latest album 'Last Year Was Complicated', and he often wonders if she has heard the song 'Champagne Problems' which details what went wrong in their relationship.