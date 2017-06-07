Olivia Culpo has always dreamed of designing clothes ever since she was a child.

The 25-year-old model and actress has joined forces with Le Tote to create her ''very first capsule collection'' under the brand, and the brunette beauty has revealed her latest venture is a dream come true because she used to sketch fashion ideas ''for hours'' when she was younger.

Olivia shared a picture of her from the label's campaign on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''Ever since I was a little girl it's been a dream to design clothes. I remember sketching different ideas for hours and imagining them in real life.

''Today I'm so excited to announce the launch of my very first capsule collection I designed in partnership with @letote. (sic).''

And the 'The Other Woman' actress has revealed she has to ''pinch'' herself when she realises she is ''part of the fashion world'' she had always dreamed and she gets to collaborate with designers or adorn luxury ensembles.

She added: ''I still have to pinch myself sometimes when I get to wear things and be a part of a fashion world that I only dreamed about while growing up.''

Olivia - who is currently dating New England Patriots American football player Danny Amendola - is ''really proud'' of her ''unique designs'', and she has urged her customers to get their hands on her products immediately because they are limited edition and she fears they will ''sell out fast''.

She said: ''I'm really proud of the styles and unique designs we came up with. There is a limited quantity and might sell out fast! Go to Letote.com/olivia or click the link in my bio :) Thank you all for always supporting me! I love you guys (sic).''