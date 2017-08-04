Olivia Culpo's style icons are Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Yara Shahidi.

The 25-year-old model has admitted she follows ''so many different'' people on social media, but there are five stars in particular who she is ''loving right now'' and looks to for fashion and beauty inspiration.

Speaking to Brit + Co Online, the brunette beauty said: ''I follow so many different accounts that I find inspiration from. Some people I'm loving right now are -- Yara Shahidi, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, and Mary Seng.''

And the 'The Other Woman' star believes the key to posting photographs of her ensembles on Instagram is to wear an outfit she feels ''confident'' in, which is usually a bold item, or a garment with a ''beautiful silhouette''.

She explained: ''Choosing an Instagram look always starts with putting together an outfit that makes me feel confident. One easy way to make a look come together is to pair it with coordinating accessories, like a nice bag or a great pair of earrings. I like to choose one favourite accessory -- like a bag -- and match it with a belt and a pair of shoes.

''I always look for bold details like a pop of colour, cutouts, or a beautiful silhouette. I also love a good jumpsuit. Adding a bag and sunglasses to the look ties the outfit together and can make the photo really stand out.

''And always search for the best lighting and take a few different angles until you find the right combination for you.''

Although Olivia has claimed she supports ''outfit repeating'', she has advised fellow social media users to try to explore other ways of styling an outfit to show variation.

She added: ''I'm all for outfit repeating, but I think you should have fun with your style and figure out a way to wear the look differently. For example, I like to wear my Olivia x Le Tote maxi dress as a dress, bathing suit cover-up, or a duster with some jeans and a tank. Instagram is about expressing yourself -- if you aren't having fun and enjoying yourself, showing your style and mood, then try switching things up.''