Olivia Cooke found using motion capture in 'Ready Player One' ''liberating''.

The 24-year-old actress stars as Art3mis in the new Steven Spielberg film - based off the best-selling novel by Ernest Cline - and although the majority of the movie is shot in the virtual world of the OASIS, Cooke admitted she love doing motion capture because she was forced to live in her ''imagination''.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Cooke said: ''I'd never done anything like that before, so we had two weeks' rehearsal prior to the shoot.

''We had a chance to become acclimatised to motion capture and that kind of performance.

''What was wonderful about it was that it was liberating - you're in this white box with 150 sensors and cameras around; you're wearing these funny suits and you have this head camera on with four cameras attached to capture your facial expressions.

''But you were just forced to live in your imagination and forget all that; because there were no sets or camera angles, you could just do these long sequences without stopping.

''It was actually really wonderful; uninhibited in a wonderful way.''

The new film is set in 2045 and the world is on the brink of chaos and collapse, but people have found salvation in the OASIS - an expansive virtual reality universe created by the eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

However, when he dies, he leaves his fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest and he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through the universe.

And Cooke told BANG Showbiz at the European premiere of the movie in London: ''It feels like a proper Spielbergian adventure story in the vein of 'Indiana Jones' and it just feels like it.

''At the heart of the story it's about relationships and friendships and identity and overcoming evil.''