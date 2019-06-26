Olivia Cooke and LaKeith Stanfield are set to star in a new fairy tale film which will be available on Disney+, the upcoming new television streaming service.

The 25-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Emma Decody in thriller series 'Bates Motel' - and the 27-year-old actor, who rose to fame after he landed a part in Jordan Peele's hit horror 'Get Out', are set to lead an original fairy tale adventure for the platform.

Disney has enlisted Susan Johnson - who helmed Netflix's hit romantic comedy 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' - to direct the upcoming film from an untitled script by Cat Vasko.

As of yet, there are no plot details available, however, the film will be a live-action movie and is suspected to hit the service next year.

Last year, it was announced that streaming service Disney+ is developing remakes of several films, including 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids', '3 Men and a Baby', 'Father of the Bride' and 'The Parent Trap'.

One remake of note is the highly anticipated 'The Lady and The Tramp' reboot, a remake of Walt Disney's 1955 animated film of the same name, which is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2019.

The film will see Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voicing the lead roles while Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrian Martinez and Arturo Castro take on live-action roles and Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong and Janelle Monáe also fill out the rest of the voice cast.

Other projects set to be taken on by Disney + include Anna Kendrick's female Santa Claus movie 'Noelle', 'The Phineas and Ferb Movie' and new takes on 'Peter Pan' and 'The Sword in the Stone'.