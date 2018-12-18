'The Favourite' is leading the way with 10 nominations for the London Film Critics' Circle Awards including film, director and screenwriter of the year.
The comedy period drama - directed by Yorgos Lanthimos - is already making waves with nods in the film, director and screenwriter of the year categories.
Stars Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz have also been nominated for the actress and support actress of the year prizes respectively.
Its production designed has earned it a spot on the shortlist for technical achievement, while the movie as a whole is listed in the British/Irish film of the year category.
Colman and Weisz find themselves both in the running for British/Irish actress of the year, while Deborah Davis rounds off the 10 nominations as a potential Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker recipient.
Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War', Oscar Wilde biopic 'The Happy Prince', Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma' and Lynne Ramsay's thriller 'You Were Never Really Here' all have nods in five categories, including best film.
Pawlikowski, Ramsay and Cuarón find themselves battling it out for the director award, while the latter is also in the running for screenwriter of the year.
Meanwhile, political comedy 'Vice' - which leads the way with six nominations for the Golden Globes - only has two mentions on this shortlist recognising the work of Christian Bale.
Also notable is that both 'Green Book' and 'A Star Is Born' are absent from the list without a single mention.
London Film Critics' Circle Awards nominations:
Film of the year:
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
First Reformed
The Happy Prince
Leave No Trace
Roma
Shoplifters
You Were Never Really Here
Foreign-language film of the year:
120 Beats per Minute
Cold War
A Fantastic Woman
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary of the year:
Faces Places
McQueen
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Whitney
British/Irish film of the year:
Apostasy
Beast
The Favourite
The Happy Prince
You Were Never Really Here
Director of the year:
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Debra Granik - Leave No Trace
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here
Screenwriter of the year:
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara - The Favourite
Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk
Steve McQueen & Gillian Flynn - Widows
Paul Schrader - First Reformed
Actress of the year:
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Toni Collette - Hereditary
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Joanna Kulig - Cold War
Actor of the year:
Christian Bale - Vice
Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince
Ben Foster - Leave No Trace
Ethan Hawke - First Reformed
Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here
Supporting actress of the year:
Elizabeth Debicki - Widows
Cynthia Erivo - Bad Times at the El Royale
Claire Foy - First Man
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Supporting actor of the year:
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B Jordan - Black Panther
Daniel Kaluuya - Widows
Alessandro Nivola - Disobedience
British/Irish actress of the year:
Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Sherlock Gnomes
Jessie Buckley - Beast
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Claire Foy - First Man, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Unsane
Rachel Weisz - Disobedience, The Favourite
British/Irish actor of the year:
Christian Bale - Mowgli, Vice
Steve Coogan - Holmes & Watson, Ideal Home, Stan & Ollie
Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince
Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Daniel Kaluuya - Black Panther, Widows
Young British/Irish performer of the year:
Liv Hill - Jellyfish, The Little Stranger
Noah Jupe - Holmes & Watson, A Quiet Place, That Good Night, The Titan
Anya Taylor-Joy - Glass, The Secret of Marrowbone, Thoroughbreds
Fionn Whitehead - The Children Act
Molly Wright - Apostasy
Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker:
Deborah Davis - The Favourite
Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince
Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion
Daniel Kokotajlo - Apostasy
Michael Pearce - Beast
British/Irish short film:
Little S**t - Richard Gorodecky
Night Out - Amelia Hashemi
Salt & Sauce - Alia Ghafar
Three Centimetres - Lara Zeidan
Under Growth - Evin O'Neill
Technical achievement award:
American Animals - film editing,
BlacKkKlansman - costume design
Cold War - cinematography
The Favourite - production design
First Man - visual effects
If Beale Street Could Talk - music
Mission: Impossible Fallout - stunts
A Quiet Place - sound design
Suspiria - music
You Were Never Really Here - film editing
Dilys Powell award for excellence in film:
Pedro Almodóvar
