'The Favourite' is leading the way with 10 nominations for the London Film Critics' Circle Awards.

The comedy period drama - directed by Yorgos Lanthimos - is already making waves with nods in the film, director and screenwriter of the year categories.

Stars Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz have also been nominated for the actress and support actress of the year prizes respectively.

Its production designed has earned it a spot on the shortlist for technical achievement, while the movie as a whole is listed in the British/Irish film of the year category.

Colman and Weisz find themselves both in the running for British/Irish actress of the year, while Deborah Davis rounds off the 10 nominations as a potential Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker recipient.

Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War', Oscar Wilde biopic 'The Happy Prince', Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma' and Lynne Ramsay's thriller 'You Were Never Really Here' all have nods in five categories, including best film.

Pawlikowski, Ramsay and Cuarón find themselves battling it out for the director award, while the latter is also in the running for screenwriter of the year.

Meanwhile, political comedy 'Vice' - which leads the way with six nominations for the Golden Globes - only has two mentions on this shortlist recognising the work of Christian Bale.

Also notable is that both 'Green Book' and 'A Star Is Born' are absent from the list without a single mention.

London Film Critics' Circle Awards nominations:

Film of the year:

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

First Reformed

The Happy Prince

Leave No Trace

Roma

Shoplifters

You Were Never Really Here

Foreign-language film of the year:

120 Beats per Minute

Cold War

A Fantastic Woman

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary of the year:

Faces Places

McQueen

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Whitney

British/Irish film of the year:

Apostasy

Beast

The Favourite

The Happy Prince

You Were Never Really Here

Director of the year:

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Debra Granik - Leave No Trace

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here

Screenwriter of the year:

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Steve McQueen & Gillian Flynn - Widows

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Actress of the year:

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Toni Collette - Hereditary

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Joanna Kulig - Cold War

Actor of the year:

Christian Bale - Vice

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Ben Foster - Leave No Trace

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here

Supporting actress of the year:

Elizabeth Debicki - Widows

Cynthia Erivo - Bad Times at the El Royale

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Supporting actor of the year:

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B Jordan - Black Panther

Daniel Kaluuya - Widows

Alessandro Nivola - Disobedience

British/Irish actress of the year:

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Sherlock Gnomes

Jessie Buckley - Beast

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Claire Foy - First Man, The Girl in the Spider's Web, Unsane

Rachel Weisz - Disobedience, The Favourite

British/Irish actor of the year:

Christian Bale - Mowgli, Vice

Steve Coogan - Holmes & Watson, Ideal Home, Stan & Ollie

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Daniel Kaluuya - Black Panther, Widows

Young British/Irish performer of the year:

Liv Hill - Jellyfish, The Little Stranger

Noah Jupe - Holmes & Watson, A Quiet Place, That Good Night, The Titan

Anya Taylor-Joy - Glass, The Secret of Marrowbone, Thoroughbreds

Fionn Whitehead - The Children Act

Molly Wright - Apostasy

Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker:

Deborah Davis - The Favourite

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion

Daniel Kokotajlo - Apostasy

Michael Pearce - Beast

British/Irish short film:

Little S**t - Richard Gorodecky

Night Out - Amelia Hashemi

Salt & Sauce - Alia Ghafar

Three Centimetres - Lara Zeidan

Under Growth - Evin O'Neill

Technical achievement award:

American Animals - film editing,

BlacKkKlansman - costume design

Cold War - cinematography

The Favourite - production design

First Man - visual effects

If Beale Street Could Talk - music

Mission: Impossible Fallout - stunts

A Quiet Place - sound design

Suspiria - music

You Were Never Really Here - film editing

Dilys Powell award for excellence in film:

Pedro Almodóvar