'The Favourite' leads the nominations at this year's BAFTA Awards with 12, including nods for stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.
Yorgos Lanthimos earned a nod for directing the historical comedy-drama, and it has been shortlisted for the coveted Best Film honour, alongside 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Green Book', 'Roma' and 'A Star is Born', as well as Outstanding British Film - which it will contest for with 'Beast', 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'McQueen', 'Stan & Ollie' and 'You Were Never Really Here' - and Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Make-Up.
And that's not all as Olivia Colman - who scooped Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (06.01.19) - has been nominated in the Leading Actress category and her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both made the shortlist for Supporting Actress.
Olivia will contest the award with Best Actress in a Drama Golden Globe winner Glenn Close ('The Wife'), Lady GaGa ('A Star is Born'), Melissa McCarthy ('Can You Ever Forgive Me?') and Viola Davis ('Widows'), while Emma and Rachel face competition from
Claire Foy ('First Man'), Margot Robbie ('Mary Queen of Scots') and Amy Adams ('Vice').
Golden Globe winners Christian Bale and Rami Malek will go head-to-head in the Leading Actor category thanks to their performances in 'Vice' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' respectively, with Steve Coogan ('Stan & Ollie'), Bradley Cooper ('A Star Is Born') - who is also nominated for Best Direction - and Viggo Mortensen ('Green Book') also making the shortlist.
The Supporting Actor gong will be contested by Adam Driver ('BlacKkKlansman'), Mahershala Ali ('Green Book'), Richard E. Grant ('Can You Ever Forgive Me?'), Sam Rockwell ('Vice') and Timothee Chalamet ('Beautiful Boy').
The nominations were announced on Wednesday (09.01.19) morning by Hayley Squires and Will Poulter ahead of the ceremony taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall on February 10. Joanna Lumley will return as host of the glamorous event.
BAFTA Awards 2019 Selected List of Nominations:
Best Film:
'BlacKkKlansman'
'The Favourite'
'Green Book'
'Roma'
'A Star Is Born'
Outstanding British Film:
'Beast'
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
'The Favourite'
'McQueen'
'Stan & Ollie'
'You Were Never Really Here'
Animated Film:
'Isle Of Dogs'
'Spider Man: In To The Spider Verse'
'Incredibles 2 '
Leading Actor:
Bradley Cooper - 'A Star Is Born'
Christian Bale - 'Vice'
Rami Malek - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Steve Coogan - 'Stan & Ollie'
Viggo Mortensen - 'Green Book'
Leading Actress:
Glenn Close - 'The Wife'
Lady Gaga - 'A Star Is Born'
Melissa McCarthy - 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
Olivia Colman - 'The Favourite'
Viola Davis - 'Widows'
Director:
Spike Lee - 'BlacKkKlansman'
Paweł Pawlikowski - 'Cold War'
Yorgos Lanthimos - 'The Favourite'
Alfonso Cuarón - 'Roma'
Bradley Cooper - 'A Star Is Born'
Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams - 'Vice'
Claire Foy - 'First Man'
Emma Stone - 'The Favourite'
Margot Robbie - 'Mary Queen of Scots'
Rachel Weisz - 'The Favourite'
Supporting Actor:
Adam Driver - 'BlacKkKlansman'
Mahershala Ali - 'Green Book'
Richard E. Grant - 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
Sam Rockwell - 'Vice'
Timothee Chalamet - 'Beautiful Boy'
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
