Olivia Colman wore lab-grown diamonds to the BAFTA Awards on Sunday (02.02.20).

The 'Crown' actress embraced the request for attendees to ''make sustainable choices on the red carpet'' at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London by accessorising her black Alexander McQueen gown with specially-produced jewellery from Atelier Swarovski.

Olivia's accessories included a pair of floral earrings with dangling drop and rings made with responsibly sourced white gold, a ring ring featuring lab-grown sapphires, white diamonds and pink diamonds and another floral piece on her fingr, which featured a stunning 2.03-carat cushion cut, purple-pink, lab-grown diamond.

According to Atelier Swarovski, the lab-grown stones are made with ''less environmental and adverse human impact'' than traditionally-mined gems, though they share the same physical, chemical and optical properties.

Both types of diamond are made from 100 per cent carbon and have the same hardness and brilliance.

The 46-year-old actress also wore an ERA (Equal Representation for Actresses) 50:50 ring, which she wore to the Golden Globes earlier this year.

ERA 50:50 campaign for gender balance on stage and screen in the UK.

Olivia's decision came after it was revealed BAFTA sent out a sustainable fashion guide to all attendees, which was put together by the London College of Fashion, to help the star-studded bash in its efforts to be a carbon neutral awards ceremony.

The guide encouraged those in attendance to make the most of rental fashion sites, such as Hurr Collective, By Rotation and My Wardrobe HQ, or source clothing from resale outlets like Vestiare Collective and Depop.

If stars really wanted something new to wear, the guide suggested several sustainable fashion brands, such as Stella McCartney and Reformation, which are renowned for using innovative eco-friendly materials.

The guide stated: ''This awards season BAFTA are doing more than ever before to consider sustainability across its awards ceremonies, including inviting guests to 'dress sustainably'.

''To help navigate some of the issues around fashion and sustainability London College of Fashion, UAL are supporting BAFTA with more information on how you can dress sustainably.''