Olivia Colman plans to sleep with her Oscar.

The 45-year-old actress - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - was stunned to win the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in 'The Favourite' at Sunday's (24.02.19) ceremony and is planning to keep the statuette as close to her as possible.

Asked where she will be putting the award, she quipped: ''In bed with me, between me and my husband. He doesn't know yet but he won't mind.''

Olivia won praise for her emotional speech, in which she admitted her win was both ''hilarious'' and ''stressful'' and she admitted she hadn't planned any of it - and was amazed at winners who could stay ''composed'' and give their prepared messages of thanks.

Asked how much of her speech was prepared, she told reporters backstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre: ''None of it... It's not an every day occurrence, I don't know how everyone is composed and remembers everything, it's a very weird situation.''

And the British star is still in shock about her win.

She said: ''I've no idea. I could not tell you what I'm feeling. Next year I'll be able to put it into words but I don't know what to do with myself at the moment.''

Olivia won the award for her portrayal of Queen Anne and joked the monarch would have some advice for her on how to celebrate.

She said: ''[Queen Anne would say] 'Have some cake. Eat too much and be sick.' If you've seen the film it makes sense, that wasn't just a weird thing to say.''

When she picked up her award, Olivia suggested she was expecting 'The Wife' star Glenn Close to have won.

She said in her speech: ''To be in this category with so many extraordinary women...

''Glenn Close, you've been my idol for a long time and this is not how I wanted it to be. I love you all.''