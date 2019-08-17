Acclaimed actress Olivia Colman is poised to voice a new character on 'The Simpsons'.
The Oscar-winning actress is poised to play a ''femme fatal'' in the iconic cartoon show, which has previously featured a host of big-name guests, including the likes of Stephen Hawking and Michael Jackson.
James L. Brooks, the show's executive producer, wrote on Twitter: ''Just this second came from recording one of the best guest appearances in Simpson's history. No kidding, I am flying. Olivia Coleman playing the most down home femme fatal ever who attracts every man she's ever met but falls hard, harder than she ever imagined, for Homer Simpson. (sic)''
Olivia is also poised to play Queen Elizabeth in the fourth and fifth series of 'The Crown'.
And the 45-year-old star recently joked that replacing Claire Foy on the show is ''the worst job in the world''.
Olivia - who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the Oscars earlier this year - quipped: ''It's horrendous.
''Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment. You're saying all the worst things, thanks!
''It's the same as any classical play you do - everyone will have already played that part before.''
Claire, 35, won several awards for her portrayal of the British monarch in the acclaimed Netflix drama series.
Olivia admitted she couldn't help but do ''Claire impressions'' during her first days on the show's set - but she doesn't think that was necessarily a bad thing.
She shared: ''The first week, I did feel myself trying to do Claire impressions. 'What would she have done?'''
