Olivia Colman is set to receive a BFI Fellowship.
The 45-year-old actress will be handed the prestigious accolade at the BFI Chairman's dinner, hosted by BFI Chair Josh Berger, on March 6 at The Rosewood Hotel, London, where she will be recognised for her contribution to television and film and her distinctive and prodigious acting talents.
The star, who has been flooded with Leading Actress nominations for her recent role as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' 18th-century comedy-drama 'The Favourite', has insisted she is '' absolutely bowled over'' by the recognition from the British Film Institute.
She said: ''I'm absolutely bowled over. The BFI is a wonderful organisation and that I will soon be in a Fellowship with so many of my heroes is an honour that is hard to compute. Thank you a thousand times, I really am thrilled. Thank you!''
Olivia follows in the footsteps of previous recipients Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Steve McQueen and Hugh Grant in receiving a fellowship.
BFI Chair Josh Berger praised the 'Crown' actress as one of the ''industry's finest dramatic performers'' for her ''diverse range'' and ''extraordinary and nuanced performance''.
He said: ''I am thrilled the BFI is giving its highest honour, the BFI Fellowship, to Olivia Colman, at such an exciting point in her career. Olivia is a brilliant comic actor and one of the industry's finest dramatic performers.
''Her ability to be relatable in such a diverse range of roles generates incredible warmth and admiration from audiences.
''The Favourite is firmly up there as one of the best films of recent years and showcases Olivia's extraordinary and nuanced performance, which is fittingly being acknowledged by critics and audiences all over the world.''
