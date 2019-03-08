Olivia Colman is in discussions to join 'Gypsy Boy'.

The 54-year-old actress - who was recently won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Anne in the period comedy 'The Favourite' - is wanted to portray chain-smoking shoplifter Aunt Minnie in the film adaptation of Mikey Walsh's best-selling memoir, according to Baz Bamigboye's column in the Daily Mail newspaper.

The autobiographical book and its sequel 'Gypsy Boy: On The Run' follows Mikey's life in a Romany Gypsy community and his struggles with his violent and physically abusive bare knuckle boxer father who cannot come to terms with the fact his son is gay.

Mikey is eventually left with no choice but to leave his family and culture for his own happiness and wellbeing.

The film will be helmed by Morgan Matthews from a script by James Graham and is due to begin shooting in late autumn, however, it does have a scheduling conflicts with the fourth season of Olivia's Netflix hit 'The Crown', in which she plays current British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Dominic West is set to play the pugilist father - replacing Benedict Cumberbatch who withdrew from the project - and Anne-Marie Duff has been in negotiations to portray Mikey's mother.

Confirming that talks have started with Colman, 'Gypsy Boy' producer Kevin Loader said: ''There definitely have been conversations and we'd be absolutely thrilled if Olivia was available to play Aunt Minnie.''

Mikey revealed in his books that he would accompany his aunt on her shoplifting trips and help as she stuffed her floor-length fur coat with goods.