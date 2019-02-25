Olivia Colman found it ''stressful'' to be named Best Actress at the Oscars on Sunday (24.02.19).
The 42-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotion and appeared genuinely stunned as she picked up the Actress in a Leading Role honour for her portrayal of Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' - and joked it's not an achievement she'll ever repeat.
She took to the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and quipped: ''It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I've got an Oscar.
''If I forget anybody, I'll find you later and give you a massive snog but I'm sorry....
''Yorgos [Lamprinos], best director [on the] best film. Emma [Stone] and Rachel [Weisz], the two loveliest women to fall in love with. To go to work every day wasn't a hardship.''
Olivia - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - tried to thank her parents but the emotion grew too much.
She said: ''My mum and my dad... you know.
''My kids who are home and watching. Well, if you're not, well done but I sort of hope you are, this is not going to happen again.''
The actress was particularly stunned to have triumphed over 'The Wife' star Glenn Close in a category which also included Lady Gaga ('A Star is Born'), Yalitza Aparicio ('Roma') and Melissa McCarthy ('Can You Ever Forgive Me').
She said: ''To be in this category with so many extraordinary women.
''Glenn Close, you've been my idol for a long time and this is not how I wanted it to be. I love you all.''
Before being warned to wrap up her speech Olivia reflected on how she had dreamed of winning an award when she was younger, but hurriedly thanked her husband before being cut off.
She said: ''Any little girl who is practising her speech on the telly, you never know. used to work as a cleaner, I loved that job and I spent a lot of my time - oh please, wrap up...
''My husband Ed, my best friend, I love you so much, 25 years he's been my best supporter and he's going to cry - I'm not.''
