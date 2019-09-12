Olivia Colman's husband hailed her Oscar win as the ''best night'' of his life.

The 45-year-old star scooped the coveted Best Actress statuette at the Academy Awards earlier this year for her performance in 'The Favourite', and their kids, Finn, 14, Hall, 12, and a four-year-old daughter, were horrified by how much the ceremony meant to their dad, Ed Sinclair.

Olivia said: ''[Ed] later said that was the best night of his life, and the kids went, 'What?'

''To be fair, watching your wife give birth is very stressful.''

Olivia is thankful she's found major success later in life and doesn't think she would have made it big as a young actress.

She told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: ''To be the ingenue and to keep working is rare because once people see you as that, they don't like the process of aging. Which is f***ing ridiculous!

''I grew to my place.''

The British actress can next be seen playing Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown' but doesn't think she'd want to be monarch in real life.

She said: ''It's easy to just go, 'Well, how hard can being the queen be?'

''I think it's really hard. You can't just go, 'I don't want to do it today.' ''

Olivia follows in the footsteps of Claire Foy in the Netflix saga and though she often thought about her predecessor's performance when filming her scenes, she also had to remember they are different people.

She said: ''I sort of tried to imagine how Claire would do it. But I'm not actually the queen and I'm not actually Claire Foy.''

Like the queen, Claire has brown eyes but Olivia doesn't and struggled to change her blue peepers with contact lenses because she has ''very strong eyelids''.

She quipped: ''It was basically like an exorcism: 'Just hold me down and thrust it in!' ''

The idea was eventually dropped and Olivia admires her co-star Tobias Menzies, who agreed to have the front of his hairline cropped to portray Prince Phillip's thinning locks.

She said: ''That's commitment, isn't it? Because he's got to go to Sainsbury's with a slightly shaved head.''

Tobias joked: ''She's a bit obsessed with this.''