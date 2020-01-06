Olivia Colman's evening had been too ''boozy'' for her to compose a Golden Globes acceptance speech.

The 45-year-old actress hadn't expected to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown' but admitted she was having a fantastic evening, even if she had had too much alcohol to compose her thoughts.

Praising her ''marvellous'' fellow nominees, Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show'), Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve'), Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies') and Reese Witherspoon ('Big Little Lies'), she said: ''Thank you so much. I said I had money on this not happening, I feel like I'm living someone else's life and I definitely think I've won someone else's award.

''Thank you so much. I've had the loveliest time doing this and to all my fellow nominees who are just marvellous. I don't know what to say, I've already got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn't going to happen. Thank you completely sums it up.''

Olivia then took a brief moment to celebrate 'Fleabag' and its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's wins for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

She said: '''Fleabag', yay. Everyone here, honestly, sitting there and watching everyone is so exciting.Thank you for having us, thank you for having me, I've had such a lovely time. Thank you very much.''