Olivia Colman feels ''sick to her stomach'' before she attends award ceremonies because they are ''not just a night out'' anymore.
Olivia Colman feels ''sick to her stomach'' before she attends award ceremonies.
The 44-year-old actress has already won a string of awards, and is nominated for several more, for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and although she used to enjoy the celebratory evenings, she has gradually become more nervous as it's ''not just a night out anymore''.
In an interview with Empire magazine, she said: ''The first one you ever go to is the best night ever. And then after that it gets more scary. I get more and more nervous. I feel sick to my stomach before I have to go.
''Because 'What am I gonna say if I win?' and I don't think I should win, I think I should win'. It's not just a night out anymore.''
Yargos Lanthimos' 18th century black comedy received a total of ten nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards; including Best Picture, Best Director and both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz - who play rivals both in love with Queen Anne - received nods for Best Supporting Actress.
The 'Broadchurch' actress' first experience of an awards show was ''amazing'' as she went with her co-stars from sitcom 'Peep Show', but she admitted things are very different now because she can't just ''get p***ed and fall into a taxi'' anymore.
She said: ''The first time was the BAFTAs. 'Peep Show' was up for a BAFTA and we all went as a team and I felt like I'd come from out in the sticks and everything was amazing. 'Look who's over there!' Now I'm still excited, but I'm not allowed to get p***ed and just fall into a taxi home. ''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...