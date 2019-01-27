Olivia Colman feels ''sick to her stomach'' before she attends award ceremonies.

The 44-year-old actress has already won a string of awards, and is nominated for several more, for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and although she used to enjoy the celebratory evenings, she has gradually become more nervous as it's ''not just a night out anymore''.

In an interview with Empire magazine, she said: ''The first one you ever go to is the best night ever. And then after that it gets more scary. I get more and more nervous. I feel sick to my stomach before I have to go.

''Because 'What am I gonna say if I win?' and I don't think I should win, I think I should win'. It's not just a night out anymore.''

Yargos Lanthimos' 18th century black comedy received a total of ten nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards; including Best Picture, Best Director and both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz - who play rivals both in love with Queen Anne - received nods for Best Supporting Actress.

The 'Broadchurch' actress' first experience of an awards show was ''amazing'' as she went with her co-stars from sitcom 'Peep Show', but she admitted things are very different now because she can't just ''get p***ed and fall into a taxi'' anymore.

She said: ''The first time was the BAFTAs. 'Peep Show' was up for a BAFTA and we all went as a team and I felt like I'd come from out in the sticks and everything was amazing. 'Look who's over there!' Now I'm still excited, but I'm not allowed to get p***ed and just fall into a taxi home. ''