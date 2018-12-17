Olivia Colman refused to take her clothes off in 'The Favourite'.

The 44-year-old actress stars as Queen Anne in the 18th century comedy drama movie, and has said that when filming a sex scene with Emma Stone - who plays Baroness Abigail Masham - in which fellow co-star Rachel Weisz (who plays Lady Sarah) walks in on them, she said ''there is no way'' she would agree to being naked.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: ''There wasn't actual nudity. [Director Yorgos Lanthimos] asked and I said I absolutely won't. There is no way.

''I think he said it would be great if everybody was able to. And I said, 'No'. And he replied, 'Right'.''

Despite Olivia's reservations about stripping bare, her co-star Emma, 30, recently claimed she had insisted on taking her clothes off for the scenes, even though Olivia had encouraged her not to.

She said: ''I had the sheet up around me.

''And as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, 'Can I please just be [naked]?' I think it's going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I'm not just under the sheet covered up.

''Olivia was like, 'No, don't do it!' Yorgos was like, 'Are you sure that's what you want to do?'

''And I was like, 'Absolutely.' I chose to do it.

''I was like, this makes sense to me. It's an absolute [Stone flips the bird] to Sarah.''

Emma previously revealed she was left ''shocked'' by the history of the British royals during her research for the role.

The movie centres on the court of Queen Anne in the early 18th century as Abigail and Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough engage in a bitter rivalry to become court favourites.

And Emma couldn't believe how ''violent and sexual'' royal history can be.

She said: ''[We were] mutually shocked. Your royal history wasn't so picture perfect! Henry VIII beheaded his wives. And there were certainly things going on during other reigns that were violent and sexual.''