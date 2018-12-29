Acclaimed actress Olivia Colman has revealed she put a wet sponge between her legs as a barrier for any intimate sex scenes with Emma Stone in 'The Favourite'.
Olivia Colman placed a wet sponge between her legs as a barrier for any intimate sex scenes with Emma Stone in 'The Favourite'.
The 44-year-old actress stars alongside Emma, 30, in the historical period-drama movie - which tells the story of the court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne - and Olivia has revealed the unusual way in which she approached her sex scenes in the film.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', she recalled: ''Emma Stone was worried about me though because she had to touch me intimately under the sheets.
''So, I put a big wet sponge there as a barrier. She was going up my leg and her face was a picture when she reached it!''
The acclaimed actress has also admitted to being shocked by the level of fame she's managed to achieve.
Olivia has found stardom relatively late in her career, and she said the interest surrounding her can be a bit ''embarrassing''.
She explained: ''I love my job very much. I love going to work, which I know is very lucky, but the other stuff is a bit embarrassing.''
Meanwhile, Emma recently admitted she felt ''gloomy'' about turning 30.
The 'La La Land' star said: ''I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I'm still finding my voice.
''It's OK if not everybody likes you, and that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable.
''So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable.
''Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...