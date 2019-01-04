According to Olivia Colman, kissing Rachel Weisz is like winning ''the lottery''.
The 44-year-old actress - who stars alongside Rachel in the historical movie 'The Favourite' - has revealed that even though she doesn't typically enjoy shooting sex scenes, she didn't have any qualms about locking lips with Rachel.
Olivia - who plays the role of Queen Anne in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed movie - told the BBC: ''I tend to avoid sex scenes as I get embarrassed. We had two weeks of rehearsals
''We couldn't be embarrassed in front of each other as we'd rolled on the floor with each other, eaten together, shared everything and become genuinely good friends
''So when we had to do this, it was like 'come on', snogging is fine, snogging Rachel Weisz is like you've won the lottery!''
Queen Anne is said to be Britain's only bisexual monarch.
But Olivia found shooting intimate scenes with Emma Stone, another of her co-stars, to be a bit more awkward.
She shared: ''The other bit, being (pleasured) by Emma, we really struggled with not giggling because there's also a camera crew.''
In December, Olivia revealed she found gaining weight for her role in 'The Favourite' to be ''quite fun''.
The actress put on over two stone for the part - and it was a challenge that she relished.
Olivia said: ''I had to put on a lot of weight for it, so that was quite fun.
''She was very big and he [director Yorgos Lanthimos] wanted to see that on camera ... and I didn't want to use prosthetics, so I spent a few months eating, which was enjoyable, but then became quite depressing. Because it goes on so easily but, gosh, it doesn't come off as easily!
''I ended up putting on about two-and-a-half stone. There was no technique.''
