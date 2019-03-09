Olivia Colman has been praised as the ''Judi Dench of this generation'' by her 'Crown' co-star Charles Dance.
Olivia Colman has been praised as the ''Judi Dench of this generation'' by Charles Dance.
The 45-year-old actress recently scooped the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 'The Favourite' and her co-star in 'The Crown' - who has known the former 'Peep Show' star for nearly 20 years - couldn't be happier for her.
He said: ''This couldn't have happened to a nicer person.
''[When we first met] I looked at her and thought, 'This girl is going to go far.' It's her talent, which is unmistakable but she also has the rare gift of inspiring affection.
''I've known Judi Dench for years and it's the same thing with her. Olivia is the Judi Dench of this generation.''
While the former 'Game of Thrones' star predicted a huge wave of opportunities will now come Olivia's way, he doesn't imagine it will change her at all.
He told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''The word is her oyster. She can command every decent part that's going. And an enormous amount of money!
''She'll feel very, very lucky and she'll giggle a lot. But Olivia is no fool. I'd be astonished if this changes her in any way.''
The actress also won praise from Dalton Wong, the personal trainer she worked with in a bid to lose the weight she'd gained to play Queen Anne in 'The Favourite'.
He said: ''She's amazing and a lovely person.
''It was about going back to her body as it was normally. She'd come in two or three times a week and the hour would go by very quickly because she's so lovely to be around.
''How you saw her in that Oscars speech is exactly how she is.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...