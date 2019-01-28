Olivia Colman has confessed she doesn't use social media because she isn't ''thick-skinned'' and admits one negative comment made her ''cry and go into a depression''.
Olivia Colman avoids social media because she isn't ''thick-skinned''.
The 'Favourite' star admits there have been times where she read a particularly mean comment online and it made her ''cry and go into a depression''.
Speaking on David Tennant's David Tennant Does A Podcast With, she said: ''I'm not on social media because I don't think I'm very thick-skinned. On occasion I've read something that I shouldn't have and I'll stay awake - I'll cry and I'll go into a depression. I don't know if they think you have no feeling, no nerve endings or you're not real. I'm fortunate that it doesn't happen often. But I don't know how people cope.''
Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actress previously confessed she finds it ''intimidating'' leaving the house now she is recognised everywhere she goes.
She said: ''I don't really go out anymore. I find it one-sided; everybody knows your face but you don't know theirs. I find that a little intimidating. I tend to stay at home. I love my job very much and know that is an unfortunate side effect. And again some people deal with it better than me.
''It is annoying. I went over there [to America] for a holiday and it was heaven, because I went out to the park with the kids and nobody looked twice. And now that is annoying isn't it? I will have to find somewhere else to go.''
And Olivia dreads being judged by critics.
Asked whether she finds the scrutiny hard to deal with, she explained: ''I love doing the work so much, it's almost a shame that people have to see it.''
