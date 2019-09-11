Olivia Colman thinks anyone who doesn't like her because of the size of her bottom can ''f**k off.''

The 45-year-old actress has admitted she used to feel so self-conscious about her appearance when she was growing up but now she's learnt to ignore what people say about her body as she's had three children - Finn, 14, Hall, 12, and a little girl aged four - and she looks different now.

Speaking to America's Vogue magazine, she said: ''I look up pictures of myself as a teenager, and I think I was gorgeous. But I didn't feel that. All those little comments through those precious years can have long-lasting negative effects.

''You see images of a perfect person and say, 'I can never be that.' Over the years, pounds have gone on, and my body has changed; I've had children. If someone doesn't like me because of the size of my bum, they can fuck off. Because I'm quite a nice person to be with, actually.

''Once I was in a steam room and there were these two women, big women, who sat there, hot and sweaty, so beautiful--I felt like they were almost goddesses. I want that confidence.''

The 'Crown' star - who was raised in Norfolk - lives in South London with her children and her husband Ed Sinclair but she'd loved to move to the seaside when her career takes a back seat.

She said: ''These streets are a lovely community--they really look after you. I think I might never be able to completely leave London, even though I do dream of buggering off to the seaside.''

When she was growing up, Olivia had no ambition to become an actress.

She explained: ''When Bambi's mummy got done in, I think I had to be taken out of the cinema, and I didn't go back for years. Quite an emotional child. Hard as nails now, obviously.''