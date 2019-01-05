Acclaimed actress Olivia Colman has confessed she dreads being judged by critics.
The 44-year-old actress is currently one of the most in-demand stars in the TV and film business, but Olivia has admitted she doesn't enjoy having her on-screen efforts judged by strangers.
Asked whether she finds the scrutiny hard to deal with, Olivia explained: ''I love doing the work so much, it's almost a shame that people have to see it.''
The actress stars alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the new Yorgos Lanthimos-directed drama 'The Favourite'.
And Olivia - who plays the role of Queen Anne in the movie - is relieved that it's been so warmly received by fans and critics.
She told the Belfast Telegraph newspaper: ''People who weren't there get to say what they think about it, which is quite hard.
''But the fact that people have loved 'The Favourite' as much as I have loved it just fills my heart with such joy.''
Olivia also claimed that the film serves as something of ''a litmus test''.
She explained: ''If somebody goes, 'No, I didn't like it', I sort of think I wouldn't like them - 'Well okay we're never going to get on' - which is a little bit narrow-minded of me. But I love it so much that I love it when other people love it.''
Olivia put on over two stone in weight for her part in the movie, and the actress recently admitted she found the experience to be ''quite fun''.
She said: ''I had to put on a lot of weight for it, so that was quite fun.
''She was very big and he [director Yorgos Lanthimos] wanted to see that on camera ... and I didn't want to use prosthetics, so I spent a few months eating, which was enjoyable, but then became quite depressing. Because it goes on so easily but, gosh, it doesn't come off as easily!''
