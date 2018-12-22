Olivia Colman found gaining weight for her role in 'The Favourite' to be ''quite fun'', as she could eat what she wanted with no restrictions.
Olivia Colman found gaining weight for her role in 'The Favourite' to be ''quite fun''.
The 44-year-old actress stars as Queen Anne in the 18th century comedy drama movie, but rather than going through rigorous dieting she actually got to eat more than usual as she put on over two stone for the part.
Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, she said: 'I had to put on a lot of weight for it, so that was quite fun.
''She was very big and he [director Yorgos Lanthimos] wanted to see that on camera ... and I didn't want to use prosthetics, so I spent a few months eating, which was enjoyable, but then became quite depressing. Because it goes on so easily but, gosh, it doesn't come off as easily!
''I ended up putting on about two-and-a-half stone. There was no technique.''
Her comments come after she recently revealed she refused to strip her clothes off for one particular scene in the movie in which Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) walks in on a sex scene between Anne and Baroness Abigail Masham (Emma Stone).
Olivia said: ''There wasn't actual nudity. Yorgos asked and I said I absolutely won't. There is no way.
''I think he said it would be great if everybody was able to. And I said, 'No'. And he replied, 'Right'.''
And although the 'Broadchurch' star was against the idea, 30-year-old Emma was more than happy to strip bare.
She said recently: ''I had the sheet up around me.
''And as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, 'Can I please just be [naked]?' I think it's going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I'm not just under the sheet covered up.
''Olivia was like, 'No, don't do it!' Yorgos was like, 'Are you sure that's what you want to do?'
''And I was like, 'Absolutely.' I chose to do it.
''I was like, this makes sense to me. It's an absolute [Stone flips the bird] to Sarah.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...