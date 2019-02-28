Olivia Colman has been following a new exercise regime for the past year which helped her look her best on the red carpet during awards season.

The 42-year-old British thespian was named Best Actress at the Oscars last weekend, the latest in a host of prizes she has been given for her performance as English monarch Queen Anne in period comedy 'The Favourite'.

Olivia started a new fitness and diet plan with celebrity trainer Dalton Wong to get her weight under control due to it having to fluctuate for different roles and the exercise expert is very proud of what she has achieved.

Speaking to Vogue UK, Dalton - who is a renowned Hollywood trainer and the founder of Twenty Two Training - said: ''I started working with Olivia about a year ago. She wanted to be fitter and healthier for her role in ['The Crown'] but had put on weight for Queen Anne in 'The Favourite'. As she'd had to get bigger for the role, she wasn't the weight she naturally should be so wanted to get back to herself.

''She hadn't really done a lot of exercise so, as I do with all my clients, I took a balanced approach to her lifestyle and training so that it was sustainable and not extreme. This meant that not only was she exercising but she was recovering properly and eating sustainably. She heard about us through some of her co-stars on 'The Favourite' who explained our holistic, sustainable approach to diet and exercise which would help with her next job, help her in her everyday life and - which none of us knew at the time - was going to help her with awards season. So she started training two to three times a week with me.''

Dalton - who previously trained Jennifer Lawrence for her role in 'X-Men' and Gwendoline Christie ahead of her appearance in 'Game of Thrones' - also revealed that he keeps his gym and diet plans ''consistent'' and ''sustainable'' and doesn't omit any food or drink groups which would make them too difficult for his clients to follow.

He added: ''My way of training isn't a secret. It's about being consistent and sustainable. In Olivia's BAFTA acceptance speech she said she was going to get drunk after the ceremony. So giving her and all my clients a lifestyle where they can still have fun but excel at their job is about teaching them the best lifestyle tips.

''Which is a complete diet of protein, carbs and fats and a moderate amount of alcohol. It's about educating my client about what they are putting in to have a positive but sustainable result.''