Olivia Colman finds it ''intimidating'' leaving the house now she is recognised everywhere she goes.

The 44-year-old actress won the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and, despite being delighted with the accolade, the British star has admitted being famous is one part of her job that she has struggled with and it has forced her into being a recluse.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I don't really go out anymore. I find it one-sided; everybody knows your face but you don't know theirs.

''I find that a little intimidating. I tend to stay at home. I love my job very much and know that is an unfortunate side effect.

''And again some people deal with it better than me.''

Olivia can't even walk down a street in America anymore without being noticed by someone.

She said: ''It is annoying.

''I went over there for a holiday and it was heaven, because I went out to the park with the kids and nobody looked twice.

''And now that is annoying isn't it? I will have to find somewhere else to go.''

Regardless, the 'Murder on the Orient Express' star - who has 14-year-old Finn and 12-year-old Hall with husband Ed Sinclair - vowed to keep enjoying her success when she collected her award on Sunday (06.01.19).

Whilst paying tribute to her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who she jokingly hailed her ''bitches'', she said: ''I'm not going to cry because my whole table will laugh at me. Thank you for the sandwiches.

''Thank you my bitches Emma and Rachel! Every second working with you was such a joy. So much fun.

''I'm too excited! I went on a private jet and I ate constantly throughout the film - it was brilliant! I promise I will keep on enjoying it, because this is amazing.''

And addressing her spouse and their two teenage offspring, she said: ''Ed and the kids, look! Yay!''