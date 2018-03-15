Olivia Colman feels ''nervous'' about taking over from Claire Foy on 'The Crown'.

The 44-year-old actress is set to star as Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series as the British monarch enters her 40s on the show, and Olivia has admitted to feeling anxious about having to replicate the iconic royal's unique accent.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the British star revealed: ''I'm really nervous to take over something that's been so great - it's scary. They're giving me a great voice coach who will make sure I speak like the Queen.

''So I'll just learn the lines and try and copy exactly what they do. Claire Foy has let me know I can call if I need to.''

Olivia's comments come shortly after it was revealed that Claire, 33, was paid less than her co-star Matt Smith - who played Prince Phillip in the show - despite having more screen time.

The pay gap emerged during Variety magazine's talk with producer Suzanne Mackie and fellow executive producer Andy Harries at a media conference in Jerusalem.

The producers claimed that rather than being a gender issue, the pay gap came as Claire was an unknown actress when she accepted the lead role.

By contrast, Matt had already achieved global fame after starring as the titular character in the long-running sci-fi hit 'Doctor Who' from 2009 to 2013.

Claire won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth, and was reportedly paid £30,000 for each episode of 'The Crown', which has proven to be a success with fans and critics.

However, producer Suzanne has vowed to end the pay gap for the new series, and she recently insisted: ''Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen.''