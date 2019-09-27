Olivia Colman doesn't like going out on her days off because fans stare at her.
Olivia Colman doesn't leave her house anymore.
The 'Crown' star prefers to stay indoors and keep herself to herself when she's not working because she finds it really stressful and daunting when fans ''stare'' at her.
Speaking in the November issue of Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''I'm very shy and private. I find it very, very difficult to be stared at. I don't go out! I find that fixes it.
''I was talking to a friend of mine who's a therapist, and I said, 'It's fine, I just don't leave the house any more.' As soon as I said it out loud, I realised it sounded quite weird. It's not what you expect, the other side of it.''
But spending her down time at home means she can really research - something she hates doing - her role as Queen Elizabeth in the historical drama television series as she needs to learn how to ''sit like her'', walk like her and talk like her.
She explained: ''I don't really enjoy research. But for this, I have to accept it. I can't just sit like me, I have to sit like her, and look like pictures of her.
''They have been teaching me how to walk - I'm really terrible at that, I have no physical awareness. I walk a bit like a farmer, one of the directors said.
''I thought that general 'posh' would do it, but apparently not.
''Really unusual vowel sounds. If you're saying 'yes', you say 'ears'. It's fun to do, isn't it? Very hard to stop. Ears.''
Olivia is quite experienced at playing queens as she portrayed Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' last year and scored Best Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards.
She said: ''I can't register that it's happened! It's bonkers! It's in our sitting-room, on the sideboard, and we keep laughing at it. It looks fake, it's so shiny. And it's really heavy! I could do some amazing weight-lifts.''
The November issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from October 3, 2019.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...