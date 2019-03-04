Olivia Colman didn't prepare her Oscars acceptance speech.

The 42-year-old actress was hailed for her humorous and touching speech when she went on stage to collect her prize for Best Actress In A Leading Role for her portrayal of Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' at this year's Academy Awards, and has now revealed that none of her words were planned and when she stated it was ''quite stressful'' to win she meant it as she doesn't know how ''anyone is composed'' when collecting prizes.

When asked how much of her speech was prepared, she told OK! magazine: ''None of it. I've just been told I forgot [to thank] Melissa [McCarthy] and Yalitza [Aparico] as well, but you know it's not an everyday occurrence. I don't know how anyone is composed and remembers everything because it's a very weird situation.''

Olivia was overwhelmed with emotion and appeared stunned as she picked up the accolade at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in front of the star-studded crowd.

Taking to the stage, she said: ''It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I've got an Oscar. If I forget anybody, I'll find you later and give you a massive snog but I'm sorry.''

Olivia - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - tried to thank her parents but the emotion grew too much.

She said: ''My mum and my dad... you know.

''My kids who are home and watching. Well, if you're not, well done but I sort of hope you are, this is not going to happen again.''