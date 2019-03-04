Olivia Colman has admitted that she didn't prepare any part of her winner's speech when she won the Best Actress Oscar at the Academy Awards and she admits she doesn't know how ''anyone is composed'' when they go on stage to collect a prize.
Olivia Colman didn't prepare her Oscars acceptance speech.
The 42-year-old actress was hailed for her humorous and touching speech when she went on stage to collect her prize for Best Actress In A Leading Role for her portrayal of Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' at this year's Academy Awards, and has now revealed that none of her words were planned and when she stated it was ''quite stressful'' to win she meant it as she doesn't know how ''anyone is composed'' when collecting prizes.
When asked how much of her speech was prepared, she told OK! magazine: ''None of it. I've just been told I forgot [to thank] Melissa [McCarthy] and Yalitza [Aparico] as well, but you know it's not an everyday occurrence. I don't know how anyone is composed and remembers everything because it's a very weird situation.''
Olivia was overwhelmed with emotion and appeared stunned as she picked up the accolade at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in front of the star-studded crowd.
Taking to the stage, she said: ''It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I've got an Oscar. If I forget anybody, I'll find you later and give you a massive snog but I'm sorry.''
Olivia - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - tried to thank her parents but the emotion grew too much.
She said: ''My mum and my dad... you know.
''My kids who are home and watching. Well, if you're not, well done but I sort of hope you are, this is not going to happen again.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...