Olivia Colman celebrated her Oscars win by hiring a party bus with her friends.

The 45-year-old British actress reportedly relieved her ''stressful'' experience being named winner of the Best Actress gong for 'The Favourite' by taking five of her close pals with her as they travelled around celebrating in style in Los Angeles, before heading to an after-party where they are said to have partied ''until the early hours''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Olivia didn't want anything uber posh like a fancy executive star so the party bus was the perfect idea to carry on the celebrations.

''She invited her glam squad and a couple of her mates and they drove around Los Angeles with the music pumping finishing off at a private bash where they stayed until the early hours.

''Olivia was on cloud nine and couldn't be taken down.''

Olivia - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - was stunned to win the Academy Award at Sunday's (24.02.19) ceremony and said she is planning to keep the statuette as close to her as possible.

Asked where she will be putting the award, she quipped: ''In bed with me, between me and my husband. He doesn't know yet but he won't mind.''

Olivia won praise for her emotional speech, in which she admitted her win was both ''hilarious'' and ''stressful'' and she admitted she hadn't planned any of it - and was amazed at winners who could stay ''composed'' and give their prepared messages of thanks.

Asked how much of her speech was prepared, she told reporters backstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre: ''None of it... It's not an every day occurrence, I don't know how everyone is composed and remembers everything, it's a very weird situation.''

And the British star is still in shock about her win.

She said: ''I've no idea. I could not tell you what I'm feeling. Next year I'll be able to put it into words but I don't know what to do with myself at the moment.''

Olivia won the award for her portrayal of Queen Anne and joked the monarch would have some advice for her on how to celebrate.

She said: ''[Queen Anne would say] 'Have some cake. Eat too much and be sick.' If you've seen the film it makes sense, that wasn't just a weird thing to say.''

When she picked up her award, Olivia suggested she was expecting 'The Wife' star Glenn Close to have won.

She said in her speech: ''To be in this category with so many extraordinary women...

''Glenn Close, you've been my idol for a long time and this is not how I wanted it to be. I love you all.''