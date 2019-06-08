Olivia Colman has been awarded a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

The Oscar-winning actress is among hundreds of stars, activists and campaigners, who have been chosen by Queen Elizabeth for their outstanding work in their field.

Speaking about being awarded a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Olivia, 45, said: ''I'm totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be - and hopefully now will be. It's such an honour.''

Adventurer and Chief Scout Bear Grylls, 45, will become an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) and called the award a ''team effort'' with Scout volunteers around the country.

He said: ''This really is a huge honour and something, if I'm honest, that I never expected to happen.

''But I really feel it's a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers.''

Russell Beale, the acclaimed stage actor, will become Sir Simon.

He said: ''It is a very great honour and I think my mother, were she alive, would be very proud.''

Broadcasters Griff Rhys Jones, Brenda Emmanus and television historian Bettany Hughes are also set to become OBEs, along with singers Alfie Boe, Elvis Costello and Feargal Sharkey, the music industry executive.

Rapper MIA, real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, and singer/songwriter Andrew Roachford, will receive the title of MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to music.