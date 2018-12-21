Olivia Colman thinks Nicholas Hoult has a ''very naughty twinkle''.

The 44-year-old actress stars alongside Nicholas, 29, in the acclaimed comedy-drama film 'The Favourite', and Olivia has admitted that he was the funniest of the movie's star-studded cast.

Speaking about Nicholas - who plays the political schemer Robert Harley - Olivia shared: ''He is funny anyway, he has a very naughty twinkle. When you put him in heels, a three-foot wig and lipstick ... we couldn't look him in the eye.''

Olivia also relished the experience of working with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz on the film.

And in spite of their jam-packed schedules, the in-demand trio have managed to remain good friends since they finished shooting the movie.

Olivia told Screen Daily: ''We hang out together and they come to my house for Sunday lunch.

''We also do a lot of WhatsApp, sending funny videos to each other. When we were at Venice Film Festival [for the film's premiere], Rachel couldn't attend because she'd just had her baby, so we all filmed a barbershop song and sent her a video.''

In fact, Olivia has described 'The Favourite' as the film she's most enjoyed working on during her career.

The actress also hailed the role director Yorgos Lanthimos played in helping to lower their inhibitions prior to shooting the movie.

Recalling the three weeks the cast spent in rehearsals, the acclaimed star said: ''We all giggled a lot. We played trust games, held hands, roughed and tumbled. We were like a bunch of kids.

''But there was method in his madness - he knew we could then go and do anything on set.''