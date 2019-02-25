Olivia Colman's Best Actress Oscar win for her performance in 'The Favourite' and her 'Peep Show' co-star David Mitchell has hailed her win as ''amazing''.
Olivia Colman's Best Actress win at the Oscars prompted a host of tributes from her former co-stars with David Mitchell praising her ''brilliant speech''.
The 45-year-old actress took home the Academy Award for her performance as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and her 'Peep Show' co-star David, 44, hailed the decision as ''amazing''.
David posted on Twitter: ''Oh my God! That's amazing! And what a brilliant speech! #OliviaColman (sic)''
Edgar Wright, with whom Olivia worked with on British action-comedy 'Hot Fuzz', insisted he was ''So, so happy for Olivia'' before sharing a gif of her police officer character from the movie angrily swinging a wet floor sign with the caption ''Colman takes out the competish''.
Fellow Oscar winner Julia Roberts shared a picture on Instagram of Olivia receiving her award and simply wrote: ''I [heart emoji] Olivia''.
Olivia Munn also shared a message of congratulations tweeting: ''OLIVIA COLMAN was soooo amazing in The Favourite. #BestActress #Oscars2019 (sic)''
'Broadchurch' star Olivia was praised for her speech in which she thanked her mother, father, husband Ed Sinclair and her three kids ''who are at home and watching'' before quipping: ''Well, if you're not, then, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.''
Piers Morgan tweeted about the ''hilarious'' speech, writing: ''Nobody gives better speeches than Olivia Colman. Hilarious. #oscars (sic)''
Former One Direction member Niall Horan simply wrote: ''Olivia Colman'' besides a heart and loved up emoji.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Throwing a solid Hollywood cast into a surreal arthouse satire, acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
Pudsey is tired of living alongside his cooing middle-aged owner and decides to embark on...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...
Bruce Garrett is a self-doubting, overweight office worker who has very little luck with women...
Bruce Garrett may not have much going for him being overweight, low in confidence and...
Not so much a rom-com as an anti-romance comedy, this brightly amusing British film makes...
The breezy, entertaining tone of this historical comedy-drama kind of undermines the fact that it...
Josh and Nat thought they had the most perfect relationship and made no hesitation in...