Olivia Colman's Best Actress win at the Oscars prompted a host of tributes from her former co-stars with David Mitchell praising her ''brilliant speech''.

The 45-year-old actress took home the Academy Award for her performance as Queen Anne in 'The Favourite' and her 'Peep Show' co-star David, 44, hailed the decision as ''amazing''.

David posted on Twitter: ''Oh my God! That's amazing! And what a brilliant speech! #OliviaColman (sic)''

Edgar Wright, with whom Olivia worked with on British action-comedy 'Hot Fuzz', insisted he was ''So, so happy for Olivia'' before sharing a gif of her police officer character from the movie angrily swinging a wet floor sign with the caption ''Colman takes out the competish''.

Fellow Oscar winner Julia Roberts shared a picture on Instagram of Olivia receiving her award and simply wrote: ''I [heart emoji] Olivia''.

Olivia Munn also shared a message of congratulations tweeting: ''OLIVIA COLMAN was soooo amazing in The Favourite. #BestActress #Oscars2019 (sic)''

'Broadchurch' star Olivia was praised for her speech in which she thanked her mother, father, husband Ed Sinclair and her three kids ''who are at home and watching'' before quipping: ''Well, if you're not, then, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.''

Piers Morgan tweeted about the ''hilarious'' speech, writing: ''Nobody gives better speeches than Olivia Colman. Hilarious. #oscars (sic)''

Former One Direction member Niall Horan simply wrote: ''Olivia Colman'' besides a heart and loved up emoji.