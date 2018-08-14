Acclaimed filmmaker Oliver Stone is set to direct Benicio Del Toro in 'White Lies'.
Oliver Stone is to direct Benicio Del Toro in 'White Lies'.
The 71-year-old filmmaker's upcoming project is rumoured to be an intimate New York-set drama, which will have a markedly different feel to his earlier movies, and Del Toro will star as the central character.
The award-winning actor will play the part of Jack, a child of divorce who finds himself repeating the mistakes of parents, according to Deadline.
Jack feels trapped in his own life and makes an effort to free himself of his everyday problems, but in reality, his efforts only succeed in creating more problems.
Then, though, he finds a woman whose life is the opposite of his own and he embarks on a journey of rediscovery.
The movie is poised to begin shooting in New York next year.
Meanwhile, del Toro previously revealed he feels like he's been fighting a number of stereotypes throughout his career.
However, the Puerto Rican actor has looked to Denzel Washington as a source of inspiration.
He shared: ''Denzel is one of those actors who has had to deal with all those stereotypes.
''It's an interesting journey. Me being Latino, I've looked at his career [to] see how to navigate and take those stereotypes and flip them upside down.''
He said, too, that he's keen to take on some lighter material at this stage of his career.
He explained: ''I wouldn't mind doing something light, but that's going to be work.
''Those roles don't come to me first usually, but [the films] about guys who are conflicted with things exploding come to me. Why is that? You could say typecasting or because of the shape of my eyes. You could say many things. I don't care. Good stuff is good stuff, I don't care if it's upside down or inside out.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
Michael Douglas returns to his most iconic role for this 20-years-later sequel to Oliver Stone's...
Oliver Stone returns to Latin America for another doc about the Bolivarian movement, through which...
23 years after Gordon Gekko's incarceration for insider trading, he finds himself being released into...
To paraphrase the obnoxious David Spade, I liked Alexander a lot... when it was called...
To say that Al Pacino chews the scenery as Tony Montana, Cuban drug lord par...