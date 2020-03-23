Olga Kurylenko has ''completely recovered'' from coronavirus and a slight cough is her only remaining symptom.
Olga Kurylenko has ''completely recovered'' from coronavirus.
The 40-year-old actress revealed last week she'd contracted the respiratory disease but now feels ''totally fine'' and is virtually free of symptoms.
Olga shared a photo of herself wearing a mask as she embraced her four-year-old son Alexander - who she has with former partner Max Benitz - in front of a fireplace and wrote on Instagram: '''Happy Mother's Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered.
''To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache.
''The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine.
''Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!
''I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.''
The 'Quantum of Solace' star urged her followers to take the pandemic and social distancing guidelines ''seriously'' as she revealed her positive diagnosis last week.
She previously shared on Instagram: ''Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! (sic)''
However, Olga revealed a few days later she was ''feeling better'' and didn't have a temperature anymore.
She wrote: ''Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London!
''How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain (sic).''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Fans of the film In the Loop and the TV series Veep will definitely not...
It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet...
An irreverent comedy in the style of the original M.A.S.H., this wartime romp takes an...
With a plot so thin that it's barely there, this sleek South African action thriller...
For his directing debut, Russell Crowe tells a story so compelling that it almost obscures...
Even though it never feels believable, this twisty spy thriller has such a quick pace...
During his CIA days, Peter Devereaux was an exceptional tutor in his field. He taught...
Peter Devereaux is a former CIA agent and a brilliant tutor, who taught his ex...
Russell Crowe talks in depth about his brand new war drama 'The Water Diviner' in...
Rose Hathaway is formidable half human half vampire with only one purpose in life; to...
Rose Hathaway is a dhampir which means that she is half human and half vampire....
With elements lifted from virtually every sci-fi classic in film history, this post-apocalyptic adventure feels...
Neil is the subject of a cautionary tale about the dangers of falling in love....
Ben Logan is a seemingly well-respected former CIA operative working at Halgate Security Systems. His...