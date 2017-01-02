The band's singer and founder's health issues have forced him to step away from the group.

Carlile suffers from Marfan Syndrome.

Announcing the news in a statement on Friday (30Dec16), the rocker wrote: "I never thought in a million years I would be sitting in Costa Rica writing this," he wrote. "I never thought I would start a successful band, I never thought I'd open for MARILYN MANSON and SLIPKNOT for an entire summer. I never thought I would go on a world tour with LINKIN PARK and sing 'Faint' on stage with them all around the globe, I never thought I'd become friends with (Linkin Park star) Mike Shinoda and he'd help me write songs for an album of ours that sat at the no. 4 (number four) spot on the Billboard top charts.

"I never thought I would befriend bands like AVENGED SEVENFOLD, METALLICA, and KORN. I never thought i would sing 'Ball Tongue' on stage with KORN. I never thought my band would play, much less headline Warped Tour, play giant radio festivals all over the world with some of my favorite artists, or tour in Germany, or anywhere in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Brazil, Chile, Canada, the United Kingdom, Scotland, Holland, Norway, or Italy, etc."

He then added: "I also never thought my fibrostic connective tissue disorder marfan syndrome would cause touring to be so hard and painful for me. I always thought the pain would get better one day, or that i would get better too. But this never happened; that day has still yet to come.

"From multiple surgeries, caused from touring over multiple years, and after cancelling a European tour halfway through, this October 2016 finally brought me to my knees. My greatest fear had become a reality... I had three tears in my dual sac surrounding my spinal cord, and we discovered that every time I would push down to scream, spinal fluid would rush though the tears which was causing me the violent pain every time I'd perform.

"It was causing my muscles to seize up, and body to contort on stage, and making me lethargic and sore every hour of the day."

Austin revealed his doctors and specialists have been warning him "for years of the detriment of my career to my health", but he "pushed through anyways".

He added, "No longer able to scream most of our old material, or continue to scream on anything new, I cannot continue on."

The band will continue as a four-piece, while Carlile has relocated permanently to Costa Rica, where he continues to "heal, rest, and write", adding: "This seems like the perfect opportunity for me to use my story to hopefully inspire others who have experienced pain, hurt, depression or loss in their own lives.

"We all have our stories, we all have certain things we have overcome. We have done this together, you helped make my dreams come true, and I want to thank you all for the immense support over the years. Now I must do what i have to."