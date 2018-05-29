Octavia Spencer wants kids - but ''probably not'' biologically.

The 46-year-old actress - who isn't currently dating anybody - has admitted that whilst she has had her eggs frozen, she thinks they're ''expiring on the shelf'' and won't last much longer, so she is pursuing other means of having children in order to fulfil her motherhood dream.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I had always seen myself as a parent of three. Since we haven't found Mr. Right, my eggs are ... they're expiring on the shelf, so. Those days are dwindling. But there are other avenues, there are other ways to have children now. So I'm not saying I'm never going to be a parent, but I probably won't be the biological mother.''

The 'Hidden Figures' star lost her own mother when she was 18, five years after the death of her father, but previously admitted her mother's ''disadvantages'' have helped influence her own decisions in life.

She said: ''The woman who has inspired the most is my mother. I am a product of her disadvantages in life, and she tried to make sure that we took advantage of all of the opportunities that were afforded to us.

''We had more than she did, and a lot less than a lot of people, even to this day. So she is the one woman that I credit everything to.''

Since the passing of her mother, the 'Zootopia' star turns to her six siblings for advice, as well as some of her closest friends.

She added: ''It depends on how big the problem, but I usually go to family first. And, you know, my closest girlfriends, especially if it's men problem.''

Meanwhile, Octavia previously spoke about being overwhelmed by the support she has received throughout her life, especially through her career as an actress.

She said: ''That really touches my heart because I have the luxury now of getting to choose ... the characters that I play. One of the things that I like to do is choose movies ... that will allow for a little escapism but also educate while entertaining, and I think 'Hidden Figures' does that on so many levels.''