Octavia Spencer wants kids - but ''probably not'' biologically, as although she has frozen her eggs to use later, they're ''expiring on the shelf''.
Octavia Spencer wants kids - but ''probably not'' biologically.
The 46-year-old actress - who isn't currently dating anybody - has admitted that whilst she has had her eggs frozen, she thinks they're ''expiring on the shelf'' and won't last much longer, so she is pursuing other means of having children in order to fulfil her motherhood dream.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I had always seen myself as a parent of three. Since we haven't found Mr. Right, my eggs are ... they're expiring on the shelf, so. Those days are dwindling. But there are other avenues, there are other ways to have children now. So I'm not saying I'm never going to be a parent, but I probably won't be the biological mother.''
The 'Hidden Figures' star lost her own mother when she was 18, five years after the death of her father, but previously admitted her mother's ''disadvantages'' have helped influence her own decisions in life.
She said: ''The woman who has inspired the most is my mother. I am a product of her disadvantages in life, and she tried to make sure that we took advantage of all of the opportunities that were afforded to us.
''We had more than she did, and a lot less than a lot of people, even to this day. So she is the one woman that I credit everything to.''
Since the passing of her mother, the 'Zootopia' star turns to her six siblings for advice, as well as some of her closest friends.
She added: ''It depends on how big the problem, but I usually go to family first. And, you know, my closest girlfriends, especially if it's men problem.''
Meanwhile, Octavia previously spoke about being overwhelmed by the support she has received throughout her life, especially through her career as an actress.
She said: ''That really touches my heart because I have the luxury now of getting to choose ... the characters that I play. One of the things that I like to do is choose movies ... that will allow for a little escapism but also educate while entertaining, and I think 'Hidden Figures' does that on so many levels.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Since we last met Willie T. Stokes, his life has had plenty of ups and...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
When a young girl's mother dies in childbirth, she is sent to live with her...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...