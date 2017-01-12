The two stars are neighbours in Hollywood and often enjoy a soak, and when Octavia was in the mood for a little relaxation before the chaos of the red carpet, she called Viola and asked if the water was bubbling.

"Viola lives in the hot tub... and she's now my neighbour, so I called her up and said, 'Hey, are you guys in the hot tub yet?' " she told U.S. chat show host Ellen Degeneres.

"I went over and we sat in the hot tub and they had mimosas and I had snacks. That's the best way to spend a day before you go to the carpet."

Hours later, Viola beat her hot tub pal to win the Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in Fences. Octavia was nominated for Hidden Figures.